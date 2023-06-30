Beech Grove VBS planned

HOLLANSBURG — Beech Grove Church announces the upcoming Vacation Bible School. The theme is “Be a Lego” and “Let God In.” Children will learn how to “Be a Precious Treasure, a Rock, a Super Hero and a Light” while building their lives in Christ. Each night they will have a theme carried through in supper, crafts, games, music and a lesson provided. The first night is a pajama night. All children are encouraged to wear their Pj’s and enjoy breakfast for supper.

The Church will be transformed into LEGO land and the Lego theme will also continue the VBS theme on the Sunday mornings during Sunday School at 9:30-10:15 a.m. and also during Jr. Worship time during the worship service.

The VBS will be held on Wednesday evenings, July 5, 12, 19, and 26 from 6:30–8 pm. Beech Grove Church is located at 3420 Harrison Road, Hollansburg. Join them for the Lego fun.