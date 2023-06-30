Concert in the Park season kicks off Sunday

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Municipal Concert Band will kick off the Summer Concerts in the Park series with a Celebration of Independence Sunday, July 2 at 7 p.m. The concert will take place at the Marling Band shell located in the beautiful Greenville City Park. Our concerts are a great way to enjoy the outdoors, listen to a great band and enjoy the beauty of the Greenville City Park.

The Celebration of Independence will feature vocals by John and Chelsea Whirledge. John and Chelsea are yearly favorites with the band and community. Chelsea will sing a stirring rendition of You Raise Me Up while John will perform God Bless the USA and America the Beautiful. The band will also perform Independence Day favorites from Sousa Marches to amazing tributes to America.

Please consider joining the Greenville Municipal Concert Band and John and Chelsea Whirledge Sunday July 2 at 7 p.m. The concerts are free of charge and plenty of bench seating is available. You are welcome to bring your own lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the show and the beautiful park. Concerts in the Park will continues throughout the summer. See you at the show.