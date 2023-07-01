UF spring Dean’s List

FINDLAY — The dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester at the University of Findlay has been announced. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Local students include: Ashlyn Bohman, of Osgood; Andrew Bryson, of Greenville; Cole Condon, of Versailles; Sydney Hogue, of Bradford; and Jessica Meyer, of Versailles.

