Local Briefs

County offices closed

GREENVILLE — County offices in Darke County will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. The next public session of the Darke County Commissioners will be Thursday, July 6, 1:30 p.m.

VBS in Fort Jefferson

GREENVILLE — The Game of Twists and Turns for youth ages four through the seventh grade will be happening at the Ft. Jefferson United Methodist Church Vacation Bible School (VBS). The Game ON! will begin on Sunday, Aug. 6 through Thursday, Aug. 10 from 6-8 p.m.

Spin the spinner, level up and play to win! You’ll need to bring your A-game for this VBS. Twists & Turns is a celebration of games of all kinds. From classic tabletop games to video games and sports. Kids will learn that Jesus guides them through all the twists and turns of their lives. VBS is located at 3856 Church Street, Greenville (Ft. Jefferson). Story time, games, crafts and sumptuous snacks will be shared by many adult volunteers and excited youth. For more information, please contact the church at 937 548 4410. Come join the fun for all five nights or any night that works for you beginning Aug. 6, 6 p.m. at Ft. Jefferson United Methodist Church.

Mosquito spraying

GREENVILLE — The City of Greenville will spray for mosquitoes on Wednesday, June 28, 9 p.m., south of the Greenville Creek and Thursday, July 29, 9 p.m., north of the Greenville Creek. Spraying is weather permitting. Any questions, contact the street department at 937-548-2215.