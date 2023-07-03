MV wins Grudge Match with Ansonia

UNION CITY — The rival FFA clubs at Ansonia and Mississinawa Valley High Schools came into the 14th annual “Grudge Match Blood Drive” on even ground in their annual competition for blood donors with the series tied at 6-6-1. Mississinawa hosted the June 27 blood drive and claimed the series lead, the trophy, and bragging rights with their third win in a row.

The goal of the Grudge Match is to boost the regional blood supply when high schools are on summer break, a mission that became even more important during the pandemic. This year the challenge included Community Blood Center’s urgent need for multiple blood types as the July 4th holiday approaches.

The donor vote favored MVHS 15-8. The real winner was the blood supply with the Grudge Match totaling 24 donors, including 23 donations and six first time donors.

“We did really good for the first two hours,” said MVHS assistant FFA advisor and co-blood drive coordinator Gwen Bergman, who greeted donors with the help of FFA volunteers Emma Brock, Aldon Edger, and Daniel Hartzell. The Grudge Match often comes down to one or two votes, but the early lead was never challenged.

“It’s a good community event,” said Daniel, the MVHS FFA club sentinel. “It’s really good to see a lot of people here showing support and doing their part to help the community.”

“We had students sign up before school got out,” said MVHS FFA advisor and co-blood drive coordinator Carmen Hartzell. Volunteers for both clubs faced the challenge of recruiting donors during summer break when students are busy with jobs, sports, and FFA projects.

Ansonia FFA blood drive volunteers Avalyn Locke, Jayda Mangen and Makayla Stachler kept watch for Ansonia donors, knowing they faced an uphill battle. “First, it’s not our high school,” said Makayla, the FFA president. “Also, most of our kids have FFA camp this week.”

Ansonia was able to compete with the help of donors like loyal Ansonia FFA alumni Robert Chrisman, who made his milestone 30th donation at the Grudge Match. “I’ve got to vote for Ansonia,” said Robert.

Robert was an active FFA member before graduating in 2017, earned his degree in agricultural education at Central State University, and now works at the Learning Tree Farm in Dayton. It’s a one-hour commute from Union City, but he wouldn’t miss the Grudge Match because it supports the community blood supply and FFA.

“Learning Tree is an educational farm for preschool up to seventh graders,” said Robert, whose goal is to eventually teach agriculture in high school. “They come on field trips, and I show them around.”

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call (937) 461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 18-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.