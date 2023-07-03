Adoptable Pet of the Week, 3rd annual Open House

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home.

*** ADOPTION SPONSORED***

Say hello to this sweet girl, Samantha! Samantha came to the shelter as a stray, so knowledge about her is limited only to what staff have observed. Samantha is believed to be a three-year-old female Terrier mix. She has demonstrated she knows how to sit and loves to play with balls. Samantha likes to play fetch, and, yes, she will bring the ball back! Samantha has met with quite a few kids around the ages of six to seven years old, and she absolutely loved them. She is a very sweet and outgoing girl who loves everyone she has met so far. Samantha walks great on a leash and doesn’t mind the other dogs at the shelter. She did great for her bath, nail trim and exam where she weighed in at 62 pounds and was given Bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, dewormed, microchipped, and found to be heartworm negative.

Adoptions are typically $90 cash/check, but Samantha’s adoption fees have been pre-paid by a sponsor. Visiting hours are Monday through Friday 8 to 11:45 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.; Saturday closed for all but adoption appointments only.

Appointments may be pre-booked for Saturday at 30-minute increments to view a particular dog. If a Saturday appointment is made, please verify on Friday afternoon the dog is still available as the shelter will not hold dogs until the time of an appointment.

Come in to meet Samantha and all the other adoptable dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Bring him or her along for a “meet and greet!” For more information, contact shelter staff at 937-547-1645 during normal business hours.

***OPEN HOUSE***

All are invited to the 3rd annual Darke County Animal Shelter Open House to be held Saturday, July 29, 2023, from noon to 3 p.m. Dr. Gerber from Green Lawn Animal Clinic will be offering vaccines, heartworm testing, and microchipping with appointment (call ahead). Adoptions will be half price. K-9 units from Greenville Police Department and the Sheriff Department should be available, and Tribute Funeral Home, Bark Avenue Grooming Boutique, and more will be showcasing what they have to offer pets.

To find out more about what’s happening at the Darke County Animal Shelter, listen to Director Robert Bair and staff every Friday between 8:30 and 9 a.m. on WTGR 97.5 FM.