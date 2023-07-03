Civic Band will salute Heroes

SIDNEY — The Sidney Civic Band will present its annual patriotic concert with a salute to “Heroes” on the courthouse square in downtown Sidney on Friday, July 7.

Civic Band Conductor Kathy McIntosh will lead the band and the program will feature two soloists. Violinist Issac Gluck will play John Williams’ haunting “Theme from Schindler’s List” and oboist Jennifer Messaros will play “Gabriel’s Oboe” from the film The Mission.

In addition to the “Theme from Schindler’s List,” the band will play two other selections by John Williams, one of America’s most esteemed composers – “Summon the Heroes” and “Hymn to the Fallen.”

Another well-known piece to be played – James Swearingen’s “The Light Eternal”- was inspired by the touching story of the four chaplains who heroically gave their lives in World War II. The concert will also include “Bring Him Home” from Les Miserables, “An American Tribute,” and “Homefront: Musical Memories from World War II.”

The concert will conclude with “Armed Forces Salute,” a medley of songs that are identified with the military branches.

So that audiences can enjoy the other amenities of Sidney’s revitalized downtown, the concert will be played with no intermission. There will be the traditional Spot pie drawing and concessions offered by the Relay for Life team from Connection Point Church of God.

Concert time is 7 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held at the Connection Point Church of God. For weather updates, check the band’s Facebook page.