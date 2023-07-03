Brown announces savings on prescriptions

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) recently announced the beginning of savings on 43 prescription drugs for Ohioans on Medicare Part B, as required by the Inflation Reduction Act, which Brown helped write and pass. In March, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) released the list of 43 prescription drugs for which Medicare Part B beneficiaries’ coinsurances may be lower between July 1–Sept. 30. Lower prices took effect for consumers on July 1.

“Prescription drugs are some of the most overpriced goods many families are forced to pay for each month. After years of fighting opposition from Big Pharma, we are bringing down drug prices for Ohioans. Beginning now, many Ohioans on Medicare will see lower prices or get rebates if drug companies overcharge them for 43 popular prescriptions,” said Brown.

Brown has long been a leader in standing up to Big Pharma and working to lower prescription drug prices for Ohioans. Because of the Inflation Reduction Act, manufacturers are now required to pay a rebate to Medicare if a drug’s price increase exceeds the rate of inflation. Brown secured a critical provision in the law allowing the Secretary of HHS to negotiate directly to lower the price of prescription drugs for Medicare beneficiaries to ensure older Americans get the best possible deal on high-cost medications. The legislation also includes a monthly $35 cap on out-of-pocket insulin costs for all Ohioans on Medicare who rely on insulin to stay healthy.