Sunday afternoon storm topples trees

Many Darke Countians were tasked with cleaning up after the storms rolled through Sunday afternoon. Trees and branches were down across the county when strong winds associated with the storms made their presence felt. Gospel Baptist Church, 115 W. 5th St., Greenville had a large tree toppled. The tree was located behind the church and fell into the alley and the Daily Advocate/The Early Bird parking lot.

A large portion of a tree came down near the Studebaker Schoolhouse on State Route 49. Fortunately, the tree did not hit the historical landmark, which is known for being the first brick schoolhouse in the county.

The city parks were not spared the storms wrath. City crews had plenty of clean up to do after the storms, including at the Annie Oakley Park in downtown Greenville.