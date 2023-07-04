Wade brings Big Brass Band to Troy

TROY — Fridays on Prouty Concert Series continues on July 14 with the big, big sound of Mike Wade and the Nasty Nati Brass Band. Founded in 2012, this 15 + piece band will be bringing New Orleans style brass with a crazy bit of jazz, fusion and funk in the mix. Vocalists Vee Gibson and Dontay McCall will join the band adding Vee’s elegance and Dontay’s powerful voice to all that brass and percussion. Two trumpets, two trombones, two percussionists, two saxophones and a sousaphone will make this a night to remember.

This free concert requires no reservations but bring a lawn chair and grab some dinner, a beverage or ice cream from one of the great Trojan restaurants within walking distance. Visit www.TroyMainStreet.org/dining to learn more about your options.

Fridays on Prouty concerts are a collaboration between the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center and Troy Main Street. Concerts are free to the public thanks to a generous grant from the Troy Foundation. For more information on the Fridays on Prouty concert series visit: www.troyhayner.org/fridays-on-prouty.