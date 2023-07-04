Bootleg Blues Band come to Hayner

TROY — Hayner’s Lucky Lemonade Concert series features current, regional, original music. The 2023 series will open with one of Troy, Ohio’s true originals, The Bootleg Blues Band. Featuring J.R. Feltner on guitar; Kirk Klingle, bass; Rick Partida, drums and Jimmy Allen, harmonica. These accomplished musicians survived the 60s, 70s and 80s and have been playing the sweetest and blues-iest sounds of rock ever since. You will hear their favorites from back in the day, as well as some original songs. They call themselves, “The original house rockers” and plan to rock some house at the Hayner on July 11, 2023 at 7:30 pm.

The Lucky Lemonade Concert series happens on Tuesdays in July at 7:30 p.m. Concerts take place in the stone courtyard behind the Hayner and features current, regional, original music. Remaining 2023 concerts include soulful rockers, the Tyler Cochran Trio on Tuesday, July 18 and on July 25 a jazz trio with the amazing guitarist Brandon Colman. Lucky Lemonade Concerts are free and require no reservations.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner. For more information regarding these free events and to receive a complete listing of Hayner Events, please call 937-339-0457 or visit our website at www.TroyHayner.org for complete details.