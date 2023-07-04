DCCA recognizes sponsors for Barbecue and Blues

GREENVILLE — DCCA recognized sponsors of the upcoming Barbecue and Blues. The music for this year’s fun-filled evening is sponsored by Matt and Angie Arnold, George and Becky Luce, Gail Overholser, James and Julia Peoppelman, Kent and Nancy Zechar, & Zechar Bailey Funeral Home. The special event will take place on the Greenville Public Library lawn, Friday, July 14 and is the initial presentation of DCCA’s Saphire Celebration of events kicking off the 45th anniversary season for the local arts organization.

“DCCA is fortunate to be part of a community where individuals and local businesses help make Darke County a great place to live,” DCCA’s Executive Director Andrea Jordan stated. The sponsorships help cover the cost of the entertainment for the special event. “Local support is greatly appreciated and enables DCCA to continue encouraging cultural enrichment in Darke County and to offer opportunities for learning and growing through the arts,” concluded Jordan.

Greenville Public Library graciously provides the venue for Barbecue & Blues. Other support for this special event comes from Rumpke, Darke County Endowment for the Arts, and DCCA memberships. Additionally, the Ohio Arts Council helps fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

Chris Shutters an Ohio-native best known as a guitarist and vocalist in the blues and rock genres headlines the event, which will also offer food, soft drinks, beer, wine, and canned cocktails for sale. According to DCCA Artistic Director David Warner, Barbecue and Blues can always be counted on to provide great music and a good time, and this year will be no exception. Guitarist/singer/ songwriter Chris Shutters, who also plays drums, flute, and the piano, started playing the blues at age 13 when he wrote his first song, and became a staple in the Toledo music scene before he could drive to his own gigs. Now at age 36, he has won numerous singer/songwriter competitions as well as Battle of the Bands contests, released several albums, and toured nationally and internationally with eight world tours under his belt. Chris’ soulful voice and masterful guitar playing have made him a favorite among blues and rock fans alike. His showmanship on stage is sure to get your feet tapping and your hands clapping.

Additional performers for the event include Will Freed, award-winning blues/rock guitarist with a distinctive blend of heartfelt lyrics, soulful vocals, and masterful guitar work whose dynamic range and versatility ensure that there’s something for every listener; and a solo performance by Darke County native Dalton Hesson, who has been part of the local music scene as the lead guitarist of the band Mora & the Boys and recently joined Northern Burnouts to play bass.

Tickets for the event are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under; food and drink are not included in the ticket price. Although tickets will be available at the gate. Tickets are on sale at Greenville Public Library, Readmore’s Hallmark, and Darke County Welcome Center, as well as online DarkeCountyArts.org.

Darke County Center for the Arts presents and promotes performing and fine arts encouraging cultural enrichment. For more information about “Barbecue and Blues,” or DCCA’s upcoming 2023-2024 Season contact the DCCA office at (937) 547-0908.