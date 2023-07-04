Annual Firecracker 5k kicks off July 4 activities

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

ANSONIA — The Fourth of July festivities started early at Ansonia with the annual Firecracker 5k. It was a clear day out for the participants as they started the event at the school and ran or walked down the road and back.

Hosted by the Ansonia Fire Department, the fundraiser helps offsets the cost of keeping the fire department’s equipment maintained.

There was over 215 participants at the event coming from all around the county and area. Two Greenville residents took first in the male and female divisions. Bryce Shilt took first in the male division and Isabelle Rammel took first in the female division. Many locals took first in their respective age groups.

In the male age groups, Max McKibben took first in the 11 to 14 group. Matthew Lee took first in the 15 to 18 group. Grant Beasley took first in the 19 to 24 group. Brian McKibben took first in the 45 to 49 group. Mark Barton took first in the 65 to 69 group while Richard Barton took first in the 70 and over group.

In the female age groups, Claire Lind took first in the 11 to 14 age group. Keira Rahm took first in the 15 to 18 group. Makayla Unger took first in the 25 to 29 group. Crystal Barton took first in the 45 to 49 group. Stephanie Lind took first in the 50 to 54 age group. Connie Harshbarger took first in the 65 to 69 group while Susan Fowble took first in the 70 and over group.

Along with many different groups participating, it was a huge turnout at the event.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]