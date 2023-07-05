Candidates named for Junior Fair King & Queen

GREENVILLE — There is only a little over a month remaining until the start of the 2023 Great Darke County Fair. While the fair board is finalizing maintenance projects and starting to make the fairgrounds look great, the Junior Fair is finishing their preparations and getting ready to host livestock and non-livestock projects. Who will reign over this year’s fair? The answer to that question will be decided on Tuesday, July 11, 7 p.m., at Radiant Lighthouse, 5256 Sebring Warner Road, Greenville.

Seven young ladies and four young men have taken the courageous step in submitted their names to be the next Darke County Junior Fair King & Queen. The contestants will face the public and judges that night and will need to have their impromptu skills are honed in. The winners and their court will not only represent the Darke County Junior Fair during the fair, but will Darke County and the fair throughout the year at other fairs and events.

This year’s list of queen contestants range in age from 16 to 18. They include Sophia Aultman, 16, daughter of Matt and Morgan Aultman, Darke County Holstein 4-H Club; Elisabeth Brewer, 17, daughter of Shaun and Jill Brewer, Versailles Busy Beavers 4-H Club; GraceLynn Harter, 18, daughter of Jeremy and Krista Francis, Darke County Junior Fairboard; Katelynne Michael, 16, daughter of Chris and Jodi Michael, Show Hoppers 4-H Club; Alannah Sullivan, 16, daughter of Jennifer Smith and Jimmy Smith, Trails and Tails 4-H Club; Madison Werner, 18, daughter of Marla Werner, Trails and Tails 4-H Club; and Megan Wood, 16, daughter of Mike and Christina Wood, Odds N Ends 4-H Club.

This year’s list of king contestants are ages 16 and 17. They include Cooper Bucklew, 17, son of Karen and Adam Bucklew, Rabbit Habbit 4-H Club; Daxton Harter, 16, son of Jeremy and Krista Francis, Darke County Junior Fairboard; Carson Heitkamp, 17, son of Brian and Mechelle Heitkamp, Canine Capers 4-H Club; and Andrew Wuebker, 16, son of Alan and Sarah Wuebker, Versailles FFA.