VBS at Stelvideo

STELVIDEO — Stelvideo Christian Church will be holding Vacation Bible School July 17-21, 6:30-8:30 p.m. for children three years of age* through sixth grade. (* If in diapers, a parent must be present.)

This year’s theme is: Keepers of the Kingdom. They’re lowering the draw-bridge and opening the gates to the castle. Grab your armor and prepare for fun as you learn to stand strong in the battle for truth. The children will learn how to put on the Full Armor of God and will actively participate in each evening’s Bible story and enjoy crafts, games, lively Bible songs and tasty treats. A special drawing will be held each evening with a surprise in store for Friday. Family members and friends are encouraged to join them at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 21 for a glimpse of the week’s activities.

Kids at Keepers of the Kingdom VBS will collect canned goods to support a local food bank in an effort to share God’s love.

Bring a friend and join the fun — all are welcome.

Stelvideo Christian Church is located six miles northeast of Greenville, near the intersection of Horatio-Harris Creek Road and Arcanum-Bears Mill Road.

For more information, call 937-548-2543 or 937-548-898