June Municipal Court report

GREENVILLE — Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, reported on the case statistics of the court for June 2023.
There were 346 new cases filed in the Darke County Municipal Court in June 2023. The cases are broken down as follows: 56 criminal, 7 OMVIs, 178 other traffic and 105 civil cases. There were 345 cases terminated/disposed of in June 2023.
For more information, contact Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, Darke County Courthouse, 504 South Broadway, Suite 7, Greenville, OH 45331. Telephone 937-547-7340.