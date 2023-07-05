Berger earns Residential Landscape Award

GREENVILLE — The Ladybug Garden Club’s June Residential Landscaping Award was presented to Jeni Berger for her outstanding achievement in design and maintenance of her property and for community beautification. Berger, and the late Dr. Daniel Berger, developed their inviting gardens with shrubs, perennials, koi water garden, fabulous hydrangeas to name a few. She stated Dan was the planter with a large vegetables garden and all of the landscaping. She continues on with the plantings and does a wonderful job maintaining them.
Berger says she’s a Miller girl, she loves to shop at Miller Flowers Greenhouse and Garden Center to look for new varieties of plants.