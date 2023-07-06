BPL announces July events

BRADFORD — Everyone is welcome to attend the Bradford Public Library’s (BPL) Movie Monday starting at noon each Monday for the remainder of July. Movies are followed by a few a rounds of BINGO. Free popcorn and drinks or you are welcome to bring your own snack. Stop by the library for a complete list of movies they will be showing this month.

July 12 is the popular Stuffed Animal Sleepover. Drop off your animals at 9 a.m. and participate in a few activities with your plush friends before leaving them with the library staff for the rest of the day and night. Who knows what fun or trouble they will get into this year? Plan to pick up your stuffed animal at 9 a.m. on Thursday morning and hear about their adventures while you enjoy some donuts and juice. Plan to stay approximately one hour for drop off and pick up. Registrations are required for this event and sign ups will close July 8 at 1 p.m.

Miami County Parks continue to join BPL every Tuesday for their Nature Quest programs. July 18 will be the final storybook trail for the season in Iddings Park. Come spend some time exploring the outdoors, read a story and complete an activity to earn polished gemstones.

Calling all adult crafters…the Just Glue It Craft of the month will be a hanging flower vase/propagator made with a wooden frame, wire and test tubes. Fee for this workshop will be just $5 per person. Participants must provide their own wood frame with an opening between 5×7 and 8×10. Fee is payable the night of the class. Registrations are required. Limit of 20 participants.

July 19 is the Free Swim Day at Stillwater Beach Campground. Students who are registered for Summer Reading will get free admission to the pool from noon to 5. Swimmers must have their own transportation to and from the pool. Parents are encouraged to stay with their children. The library will have one or two staff members there to check the students in and will have some water for the swimmers. No registration is required.

Adults are welcome to join the fun of BINGO on July 20 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. BINGO is free to play, but you may bring along a prize to share valued at under $5 if you wish. Everyone goes home a winner.

Darke County Parks will be joining BPL on July 25 from noon to 1 p.m. to present a nature program. Join them for an exciting adventure.

The last day to turn in student reading logs and adult reading tickets is Monday, July 31 by 7 p.m.

The Summer Reading Program for students winds up on Aug. 2 with its End of Summer Olympics in the Y-Yard Park at 1 p.m. Only students who are registered for Summer Reading and have at least one reading log turned in are eligible to attend. This fun afternoon is filled with wacky and wet games and the Olympics end with a medal ceremony for all participants. Following the Olympics they will have their Big Prize Drawing where the students will be rewarded for being such great readers over the summer. Again, students must be registered and have one reading log turned in to attend. Students must attend to be eligible for a prize. Everyone will go home with a great prize. They try to wrap up the drawing by 4 p.m. Parents are welcome to stay to watch.

The Adult Prize Drawing will be held on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. Come celebrate a successful summer of reading with them.

If you have questions about any of the upcoming programs, call the library at 937-448-2612. They hope to see you soon.