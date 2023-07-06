Commissioners award project to Walls Brothers Asphalt

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Commissioners met Thursday to award the 2023 Resurfacing Project. Commissioners Matt Aulman and Marshall Combs were present.

In a matter of examination and allowance of bills, the commissioners approved the funds and vouchers for June 29, July 3, and July 6. The voucher from June 29 was from a veterans emergency, and July 3 consisted of utilities that needed to be paid due to not having a session on July 4. The June 6 vouchers were from that day.

In the amount of the General Fund there was a total of $55,850.96; Outside General Fund is $77,306.03; and a Grand total of $133,156.99. The commissioners also approved the monthly requirement for the Job & Family Services support in the amount of $60,161.59.

A transfer of appropriations for the 2023 Litter Grant for the Darke County Solid Waste District was approved to cover fund advance and match fund for the New 2023 Litter grant. A total of $12,550 was transferred from other operating into the advance out, and $6,275 was also transferred from other operating into the Litter Grant Match.

A Revenue and Appropriation Increase for the DC Solid Waste District was also approved for the new 2023 Littler Grant. Total Revenue Increases were $43,925, and total Appropriation Increases totaled $43,925.

“This is the money that comes in for Trash Bash,” Aultman said. “We are getting funds ready for this next Trash Bash year and the grant that goes with it.”

Aultman said they are always a year ahead of the program year every year. Another program project the commissioners approved were for the 2023 Dakre County/Township Cooperative Resurfacing Project.

This project was awarded to Walls Brothers Asphalt by recommendation from the Count Engineer Jim Surber. Upon examining the bids received on June 29 for the project, and after receiving signing, and returning the OPWC Project Agreement on July 5; Surber made the recommendation.

Walls Brothers Asphalt was chosen based upon the unit price bid for the estimated amount of $2,627,995.30. This bid estimate was 4.8 percent over the engineer’s estimate of $2,507,335.06 but still within the 10 percent fluctuation limit. The contract will be for resurfacing and incidentals on 25.272 miles of local roads. Of the total contract, $1,352,854.80 is for 13.252 miles on 11 different Township roads in 10 different townships, and $1,234,880.36 is for 12.02 miles on three different county roads.

A recommended expense request for the Darke County Common Pleas Court was approved. Tracey Drew will be attending a Court Case Management Certification Conference from July 18 through 21. Total estimated costs total $1,176.51.

A fund transform of $100,913.87 was approved to cover cost of opening expenses for ditch work – 2nd quarter 2023. Commissioner Aultman said the operations are done over the period of three months, and whatever that amounts to will be transferred out of the tax collection back into the Darke County Ditch Maintenance fund.

“He never over charges for his expenses after performing the work,” Aultman said.

Concluding the meeting, Commissioner Combs hoped everyone had a fun and safe Fourth of July weekend before encouraging them to check out the events happening this coming weekend.

“I want to remind everybody to get out and visit the Farm Power of the Past out at the Fairgrounds. Those people are out there in the heat, they enjoy it, and they put that on for folks to actually come and show support,” Combs said.

He said, “They are not just out there for themselves and would like the community to show up and have fun.” Commissioner Aultman commended Combs for his work that morning with the opening ceremonies and flag raising.

The 24th Annual Farm Power of the Past event will be open from July 6-9. It will host a flea market and craft show, antique tractors & engine shows, a variety of food, daily demonstrations, and more. Daily admission is $5/ $10 for a membership/ 4-day pass, and kids 12 and under are free at the Darke County Fairgrounds.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

