Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

June 6

TRESPASSING: At 3:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a trespassing complaint. Allen Shaffer was located in the building, and he was believed to have been previously trespassed due to attempting to steal items from the local business. Shaffer was located wearing a shirt he had yet to pay for, and he advised the officers he did not believe or understand why he was trespassed previously. Officers escorted Shaffer to the front of the store where he purchased the t-shirt and another before being issued a citation for criminal trespass.

June 23

WANTED PERSON: At 7:21 a.m. officers located a known wanted fugitive at the intersection of Martin Street and Gray Avenue. Faith Fellers was seen walking eastbound on the sidewalk in the 100 block of Martin Street, and she was known to have an active warrant out of Jay County Indiana for possession of amphetamine with no bond. She was transported to the Darke County Jail where she was incarcerated without bond.

WANTED PERSON: At 9:28 p.m. officers responded to the 300 block of East Martin Street in reference to a wanted person inside the residence. Jonathan Oakes was located in a room on the first floor of the residence, and it was confirmed he had a DC Sheriff’s Office felony warrant for ten counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor with no bond. He was arrested and transported to the jail.

June 24

WANTED PERSON: At 4:21 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Ludlow Street in reference to a wanted person complaint. The Greenville Police Department received an order of hold for David Daniels in reference to a parole violation through the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections. Officers were permitted to enter the residence, and Daniels was located upstairs in a bedroom. He was arrested and transported to the jail.

June 25

WANTED PERSON: At 9:28 p.m. officers initiated a traffic stop on a red 2000 Chevy Silverado reference a traffic violation. The driver was later identified as Jermal Smith, but he initially gave a false name and birthday to officers. Smith has an active felony warrant through Delware County, Indiana reference domestic battery with no bond. He was arrested and transported to the jail to be held on his warrant. He was issued traffic citations, reference display of stickers and a furnishing false information to a police officer.

June 28

DOMESTIC: At 1 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Martin Street in reference to a domestic dispute. The victim advised the mother of his children, Ashley Boone, had been drinking and threatening to “set him up” with drugs inorder to report it to her probation officer. Two children under the age of six were present. The victim stated he took his children outside and bent down to put a mask on

the daughter when Boone came up, bit him in the nose, and said he could not take the children. Officers observed the victim’s nose to be bleeding, and they went inside to find Boone. They located her hiding in an upstairs closet. She was arrested and issued a misdemeanor citation for domestic violence.

WANTED PERSON: At 6:28 p.m. officers arrested a known wanted person on two outstanding arrest warrants. Jeremy Jones had an active warrant from Darke County for failure to appear on a driving under suspension case with a $175 bond. He also had an active warrant through Logan County Sheriff’s Office for a family offense with no bond, must serve 45 days. He was arrested and transported to the Darke County Jail.

WANTED PERSON: At 7:40 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Martin Street in reference to a disorderly complaint. Mara Maxwell had an active warrant out of the Greenville Police Department for failure to appear on the original charge of driving under suspension. She was arrested and transported to the Sheriff’s Office where she will be held with a $225 bond.

June 29

WANTED PERSON: At 1:24 a.m. officers went to the 300 block of 12th Street in reference to serve a bench warrant. James Jarrett admitted he had known that he had missed court for driving under suspension. He was allowed to get dressed and gather money for his bond before exiting the residence. Jarrett had an active warrant for failure to appear for driving under suspension with a $175 bond. He was arrested and transported to the Darke County Jail where he was held on the bond.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected]