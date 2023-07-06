Thompson featured at GMCB concert

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Municipal Concert Band will continue the Summer Concerts in the Park series with a Fantasmic Celebration of the Music of Disney on Sunday, July 9, 7 p.m. The concert will take place at the Marling Band shell located in the beautiful Greenville City Park. The concerts are a great way to enjoy the outdoors, listen to a great band and take in the beauty of the Greenville City Park.

The concert will feature the beautiful voice of Kari Thompson. A Greenville native, Thompson got her start singing with her parents and sister, The Lemon Family, when she was little. Thompson was very active in the Greenville Music Department all through high school as a member of the band and Wavaires. Once in college, she enjoyed her time with the Ball State Opera Department having performed in several operas. She graduated from Ball State University with a degree in vocal and general music education and has been employed for the last several years for the Greenville School District as the middle school choir director and junior high theater advisor. In her spare time, she is active with her church, St. Paul’s Lutheran, in Greenville and is a member of the Darke County Civic Theater. Thompson made her debut with band last year and was very well received. She will sing music from Frozen 2, Pocahontas and Beauty and the Beast. The band will also perform Disney favorites as well.

Please consider joining the Greenville Municipal Concert Band and Kari Thompson for this Fantasmic tribute to the music of Disney. The concerts are free of charge and plenty of bench seating is available. You are welcome to bring your own lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the show and the beautiful park. Concerts in the Park will continue throughout the summer. See you at the show.