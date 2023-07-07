Board of Elections meet

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Elections board members will meet on Tuesday, July 11, 9 a.m., for the July regular meeting. The board meets in the office located at 300 Garst Ave., Greenville.

FM BoE to meet

PITSBURG — The Franklin Monroe Board of Education will hold a Board of Education meeting in the cafetorium at 8591 Oakes Road on Monday, July 17. The meeting begins at 8 p.m.

Arcanum BoE meets

ARCANUM — The Arcanum-Butler Local Board of Education will hold its regular Board of Education Meeting on Thursday, July 13, 7 p.m., in the Board of Education Office.

DCP Commissioners meet

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Park District Board of Commissioners regular board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, July 20, 4 p.m., at Shawnee Prairie Preserve Nature Education Center, 4267 St. Rt. 502 W., Greenville. To be added to the agenda to speak or to make comments please e-mail [email protected] before July 19, at noon.

Bradford BoE meeting

BRADFORD — The Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet in regular session on Tuesday, July 18, 6:30 p.m., at 760 Railroad Ave., Bradford, in Room 404. The public is invited to join the meeting in person or watch virtually using the information on the district website at www.Bradford.k12.oh.us. Any person wishing to address the Board of Education must contact the superintendent no later than 1 p.m. on Tuesday of the board meeting. The regular session will be followed by an executive session, if necessary, as provided by law.

Village of Arcanum meetings

ARCANUM — The Village of Arcanum will host the following public meetings at 309 South Albright Street, Arcanum:

Council Meeting – Tuesday, July 11, 7 p.m.

Park & Recreation Committee – Thursday, July 13, 6 p.m.

Service & Leisure Committee – Thursday, July 20, 5 p.m.

Council Meeting – Tuesday, July 25, 7 p.m.

Service & Leisure Committee – Thursday, Aug. 3 5 p.m.