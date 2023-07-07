Annie Oakley Car Show is July 30

GREENVILLE — The 2023 Annie Oakley Car Show will be held Sunday, July 30. This event is sponsored by Park National Bank and Greenville Memorial Post 7262 – Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Come out to the 2023 Annie Oakley Car Show, either as a car owner or someone who wants to enjoy looking at some great cars. Gates open at 10 a.m. for the cars to enter. Motorcycles are welcome also.

There is a $10 registration for any car to be judged.

Come out for a funfilled day, filled with lots of activities to for everyone to enjoy.

For more information and a full list of activities that take place, visit www.annieoakleyfestival.org.