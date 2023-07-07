Small dogs featured at festival

GREENVILLE — The 2023 Annie Small Dog Races at the Annie Oakley Days Festival will be held on Sunday, July 30. This year’s contest is sponsored by Reigning Cats & Dogs and Kellers Drive Thru.

Sign up begins at noon with the costume contest at 12:30 p.m. Race time will start after the conclusion of the costume contest.

Come out and enjoy seeing all of the cute dogs in costume, and watch as they race down the lanes.

This is an activity that everyone enjoys, and it is free to compete.

ALL dogs must be kept on a leash and you must clean up after your own dog.

For more information and a full list of activities that take place, visit www.annieoakleyfestival.org.