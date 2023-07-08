Darke DD offers 3rd annual Family Fun Night

GREENVILLE — DarkeDD would like to invite the community out to their building at 5844 Jaysville-St. Johns Road in Greenville on Thursday, July 27, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. to enjoy a FUN, FREE community event. Meet and hang out with first responders (fire, police, sheriff, and EMT) and their vehicles, get a fun family photo with our new attraction PHOTO BOMB photo booth! Kids will enjoy face painting, clowns, games, KONA Ice, animal demonstrations, music, and so much more! Event will be held inside in the event of rain. Please like DarkeDD Facebook page for event details and more information.