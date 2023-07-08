Local man killed in motorcycle crash

GREENVILLE — On July 7, at approximately 11:47 p.m., the Greenville Police Department along with the Greenville Fire Department. Greenville Rescue, and the Darke County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 1000 block of Martin Street in reference to a crash with injuries.

Upon arrival and through investigation, It was discovered a Ford F-150 driven by Mortavious Varner, 35, of Richmond, Ind., entered the roadway from a private drive and was struck by a motorcycle driven by Jase A. Blocher, 23, of Greenville. Blocker succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Greenville Police Department and the Darke County Coroner’s Office.