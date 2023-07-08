Issue 1 Special Election updates

DARKE COUNTY — There will be an Aug. 8, 2023 Special Election for voters to evaluate a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution. The proposal would change the petitioning process for voter initiated constitutional amendments, and it would also change the passage requirements of future constitutional amendments. The official State Issue 1 report can be found on the Darke County Board of Elections webpage www.boe.ohio.gov/darke.

Additionally, at the end of 2022, the 134th Ohio General Assembly passed House Bill 458. House Bill 458 made a host of legislative changes to the administration of elections in Ohio. These changes will be in effect countywide for the first time during the August 8, 2023 Special Election. The Board of Elections would like to help voters by explaining the changes.

The biggest change relates to voter identification. Generally, voters will be required to provide a photo ID to vote in person, whether at the office or at their polling location. Photo ID will include a valid Ohio driver’s license, state-issued ID card, Military ID (including national guard or VA ID card) or a US passport. Voters without photo ID will be required to cast a provisional ballot. If a voter has a religious objection to being photographed, they may complete an affidavit of religious objection.

For voters who prefer to vote by mail, identification will consist of either a driver’s license number, state ID number, last four digits of their social security number, or a copy (front and back) of their photo identification.

House Bill 458 also made changes to voting by mail. For those who wish to request an absentee ballot, they must now use the form provided by the Ohio Secretary of State. The deadline for those requests will now be the Tuesday before each election. Voters who need to “cure” their ballot – correcting information on their absentee ballot – will have until the Saturday after the election to do so.

The hours for Early Voting at the office no longer include the Monday before the election. Those hours have been spread out along the last week of early voting. The early voting hours for the August Special Election are as follows:

– July 11-14: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (Tuesday through Friday)

– July 17-21: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (Monday through Friday)

– July 24-28: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (Monday through Friday)

– July 31: 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. (Monday)

– August 1: 7:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. (Tuesday)

– August 2-4: 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. (Wednesday through Friday)

– August 5: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. (Saturday)

– August 6: 1-5 p.m. (Sunday)

For voters who need to register or update their registration due to an address or name change, the voter registration deadline for the upcoming Aug. 8, 2023 Special Election is July 10, 2023 at 9 p.m.

To vote by mail, an absentee ballot request form can be printed from VoteOhio.gov. Alternatively, forms can be requested by calling the Darke County Board of Elections at (937)548-1835 or by stopping in the Board of Elections office located at 300 Garst Avenue, Greenville. As always, please feel free to reach out to their office with questions by emailing [email protected] or calling (937)-548-1835.