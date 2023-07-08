CORS plans Job Fair

PIQUA — Council on Rural Services (CORS) will be hosting a Job Fair on Wednesday, July 12, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 201 R.M. Davis Pkwy, Piqua. The event is open to the public and there are door prizes. There will be over 25 employers in attendance.
Employers planning to attend include CORS Head Start, Job & Family Services, McDonald’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Hobart, Classic Carriers, Inc., Piqua Manor, Garbry Ridge, RT Industries, Stillwater SNF, Aspire, Upper Valley Career Center, Miami County Educational Service Center, Perrigo, AMPM Employment, REM Ohio, Empowered Community Services, Messy Bun Cleaning Service, LLC, Harmony Systems and Service LLC, Total Homecare Solutions, Sidney Cooperative Nursery School, Schwan’s, Express Employment and Komyo Logistics.