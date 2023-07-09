Englewood Festival activities announced

ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Festival and Arts Commission is proud to present the 49th annual Englewood Art Festival. Sponsored by the City of Englewood this event will be Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 13 under the trees at Centennial Park, 321 Union Blvd. Festivities begin Saturday at 8 a.m. with the 34th annual 5K Run followed by the Festival Parade at 9 a.m. Over 100 artists, including several new, will be selling their handmade work from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Enjoy great food both days including wood fired pizza, bourbon chicken, Ullery’s homemade ice cream, Fredas nachos, a German Beer Garden and more.

Saturday’s entertainment begins at noon with The Northmont High School Marching Band, followed by Victorious KayBirds at 1:30 p.m., and The Bucket List Players at 4 p.m. Sunday’s entertainment begins at 11:30 a.m. with the Honey Creek Cloggers, and at 1:30 p.m. the Englewood Civic Band will take the bandstand under the direction of Roy Swanson. “Kip the Pirate” Foster will close the entertainment beginning at 3 p.m. A Charity Car Show will take place Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon with awards being given at 2:30 p.m. Entry fee is $10 for those entering their cars. All proceeds will benefit Northmont Community Table. For more information visit www.englewood.oh.us/237/Englewood-Festival, or call the Earl Heck Community Center at 937-836-5929.