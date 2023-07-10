Year-end school updates

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

Year-end school at the school: Congratulations to 5th grader Georgi Rausch for winning the 2023 Larissa Beisner Award and 5th grader Konner Delk who was awarded the 2023 Zach Garbig Award. Congratulations to the following 8th graders who earned the Presidential Award for Educational Excellence. These students held a 3.75-4.0 GPA for four years at Arcanum-Butler Middle School (24 students) – Andrew Bennett, Aiden Carlisle, Matthew Denlinger, Morgen Denlinger, Cohen Etherington, Eliana Fessler, Ella Flatter, Cameron Garbig, Jordyn Garbig, Gideon Garno, Kayla Harrison, Benjamin Hartman, Serenity Hill, Tagen Jackson, Kamryn Martin, Bohdan Menzie, Danicka Michael, Savannah Miller, Jace Mote, Mattingly Noe, Adalyn Paul, Madison Schwartz, Luke Stephens, and Landon Urlage.

The Arcanum 8th graders had a very successful trip to Washington DC on May 23-26 and the students represented Arcanum very well as several vendors let the chaperones know how impressed they were with their respectfulness and attentiveness during the tours. During the trip, Cameron Garbig, Kiryn Burns, Kayla Harrison, and Myra Mikesell had the honor of laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The administration of Arcanum-Butler Middle School would like to thank the countless parent volunteers and community supporters who made this year a success. I cannot say enough about the support the Arcanum community gives our district. The volunteerism and contributions to our kids are what make this school and district a great place to be. Special thanks to the Arcanum-Butler Board of Education for their continued support of our students, staff, programs, and administration.

Did you know that the State FFA Degree is earned by less than two percent of Ohio FFA members and is the highest honor the Ohio FFA Association can bestow on a member? This year two Arcanum students were presented with this prestigious degree and they are Ayden Hess and Zoe Monnin. This fall, Luke Brinksneader will be recognized with the American FFA degree at the national convention. Congratulations!

Congratulations to AHS senior graduate, Ashton Paul, who accomplished completing his Associate’s degree from Edison State Community College by utilizing the College Credit Plus program.

Best wishes in retirement to Renee Dyke and Joel Hootman. After many years of teaching, these special educators were congratulated by their students and their peers during the last couple of days of school. Congratulations to both on very successful careers.

As many of you have probably already heard, the resignation of high school principal, Jason Stephan came earlier this spring. Jason Stephan, who will become high school principal at Brookville in 2023, acknowledged his decision to resign was a difficult one. Recalling his time at Arcanum High School, he said, “I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.” Superintendent of schools, John Stephens, said, “Words can’t express what Jason [Stephan] has done here over the last 12.5 years… what we have to offer, the great job this is to walk into, that’s what he’s done.” With a slight crack of emotion in his voice, Stephens finished, “It’s a legacy, and we appreciate you. I get to look good because of the people who work for us.”

The new school year will welcome Arcanum 2006 alumnus, Tyler Cates as the new high school principal. Superintendent Stephens noted, “Ty [Cates] exemplifies the qualities that Arcanum-Butler Local Schools has looked for in our staff and administrative team. He believes strongly in being a servant leader, caring for students, and providing opportunities for students and staff to be successful. As an AHS alumnus, Ty is passionate about taking AHS to greater heights, encompassing the Trojan Way and Loyal & True spirit. I look forward to Ty leading the AHS staff, joining a talented administrative team, and providing care and guidance for our students.”

When asked about his return to Arcanum, Cates shared, “I am excited, honored, blessed and humbled for the opportunity to be the new principal at Arcanum High School. I look forward to building relationships and working with the staff and students. I am excited to continue to raise my own children in such a great community that offers the small town tight-knit atmosphere that I love. I can’t wait to lead and impact the school and community I grew up in. Additionally, I look forward to taking an already great school with a great vision to even greater heights. Loyal & True, Go Trojans!” Cates and his wife, Becky, reside in Arcanum with their children, Khloe (17), a junior at Vandalia High School, Emma (4), who attends Arcanum Early Learning Center, and Luke (2).

“Hot July brings cooling showers, apricots, and gillyflowers.” ~ Sara Coleridge

“July is a blind date with summer.” ~ Hal Borland