Christmas in July Laser Light Show planned

VERSAILLES — BMI Event Center is showcasing its state-of-the-art laser lights in July. The laser light show is set to music and includes some favorites from December 2022 as well as some new songs. The high energy display of music and lights like none other. Bring the whole family for an evening out together to enjoy this one-of-a-kind Christmas show. All shows are family friendly and free to the public.

Shows will be held Friday, July 14, and Saturday, July 15, starting at 6 p.m. and will last for approximately one hour. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase from the concession stand. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

The BMI Event Cente is located at 791 E. Main St.t in Versailles,. All seats are on first come, first seat basis.