Adoptable Pet of the Week, 3rd annual Open House

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home.

Welcome Sage! Sage came to the shelter as an owner surrender due to not getting along with cats. Staff were told Sage is a 3.5-year-old spayed female German Shepherd mix. Sage is said to be great with kids of all ages, but Sage is an alpha dog, so it is recommended that she be an only dog. Sage is housebroken, crate trained, loves people, and loves to cuddle. She knows basic commands such as sit, down, shake, drop it, wait and go get food. Sage’s owner said she did not chew up things in the house and she loves to play ball and tug of war. Sage walks well on a leash and likes to bark at the other dogs. Sage did great for her nail trim, bath, and exam where she weighed in at 65 pounds and was given Bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, dewormed, microchipped, and found to be heartworm negative.

Adoptions are $90 cash/check. Visiting hours are Monday through Friday 8 to 11:45 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.; Saturday closed for all but adoption appointments only.

Appointments may be pre-booked for Saturday at 30-minute increments to view a particular dog. If a Saturday appointment is made, please verify on Friday afternoon the dog is still available as the shelter will not hold dogs until the time of an appointment.

Come in to meet Sage and all the other adoptable dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Bring him or her along for a “meet and greet!” For more information, contact shelter staff at 937-547-1645 during normal business hours.

***OPEN HOUSE***

All are invited to the 3rd annual Darke County Animal Shelter Open House to be held Saturday, July 29, 2023, from noon to 3 p.m. Dr. Gerber from Green Lawn Animal Clinic will be offering vaccines, heartworm testing, and microchipping with appointment (call ahead). Adoptions will be half price. K-9 units from Greenville Police Department and the Sheriff Department should be available, and Tribute Funeral Home, Bark Avenue Grooming Boutique, and more will be showcasing what they have to offer pets.

To find out more about what’s happening at the Darke County Animal Shelter, listen to Director Robert Bair and staff every Friday between 8:30 and 9 a.m. on WTGR 97.5 FM.