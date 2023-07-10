Stillwater sponsors golf carts for T&CP Summer Series

By Meladi Brewer

VERSAILLES — The Versailles Towne & Country Players kicked off their Summer Series 2023 Friday at the Versailles Amphitheater in Heritage Park.

“For a night of great music and good company”, the Green De Villes kicked off the first weekend in the four week series. Members of the community were able to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and friends to enjoy the entertainment. Some even got up and danced, as their favorite songs were sung by the group.

New to the series was a golf cart taxi service sponsored by the Stillwater Valley Golf Club. A common complaint the T&CP heard since moving the series to the park was the bathrooms and parking lots are too far away. The walk to the amphitheater can be tiring and difficult, especially when multiple trips are necessary. By generously donating golf carts for all the events in the series, Stillwater has made it easier for those in attendance to move around the area.

The carts will be available at all the Heritage Park Summer Series events including Local Night on July 21 and Family Night on July 28. These events help support all the local talent and volunteers within the organization. The fire department will be grilling sausage sandwiches on Local Night, and Family Night will feature the Kim Kelly Orchestra and collaborate with Final Bow Center for Children’s Performing Arts to bring some fun activities for children.

This weekend, July 13 -15, the Series will showcase the talents of the community on stage at the Performing Arts Center during their production of Newsies. Tickets are still on sale at towneandcountryplayers.com, but hurry as tickets are limited with opening night being already sold out. Tickets are $15 per ticket.

The T&CP are excited to share the next couple of weekends with the community enjoying great music and an open location.

“Just come out and enjoy it because it is just a relaxing night in a beautiful location,” Jenny Peyton said.

T&CP would like to extend a special thank you to all their major sponsors: Midmark Corporation, Bocholt Foundation, Weaver’s Eggs, Pohl Transportation, Pepcon, Stillwater Valley Golf Club, Hotel Versailles, and Greenville National Bank.

For more information about the Towne and Country Players, visit their website at towneandcountryplayers.com, or follow them on Facebook at Towne and Country Players.

