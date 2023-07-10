YFC Summerfest Partners with First Friday

GREENVILLE — YFC’s third annual Summerfest is just around the corner and this year they will be partnering with Downtown Greenville’s First Friday event. Those who have attended Summerfest the past couple of years might recall smiles on kid’s faces as they climbed in an enormous fire truck receiving their brand new plastic fire helmets, laughter and cheers as “throwers” successfully triggered five gallons of COLD water to come splashing down on the heads of their pastors or community leaders in the “flush bucket,” sounds of live music being heard from the bands playing in Rotary Park, and the taste of delicious treats supplied by various food trucks. There is good news for those who have fond memories of this event.

YFC Summerfest is about to take place once again, located “just feet from the fountain,” right off the Greenville traffic circle in the three parking lots that surround the YFC Ministry Center at 107 W. Main Street. For this third annual Summerfest, for the first time, YFC will be joining in with Downtown Greenville’s First Friday event, Artisan Stroll. The last couple of years, Summerfest has been held on a Sunday afternoon/evening. The hope is that a Friday evening will bring cooler temperatures and that it will be an ideal time for families to enjoy all of the activities provided by Downtown Greenville and Youth for Christ.

Friday, Aug. 4 is the date for this year’s YFC Summerfest, from 6-9 p.m. But Summerfest will contain more than just the activities described above. The purpose of Summerfest is for the community to enjoy a wonderful time with friends and families, and raise much needed funds to make a difference in the lives of area teens. In addition to the activities already described, there will also be free carnival-type games provided by local churches and organizations and new this year will be Axe Throwing with the “Exchange” out of Pleasant Hill, OH. There will be numerous ways for adults and children alike to have a good time. And for those who have not yet visited YFC’s ministry center, guests are welcome to take a break from the outdoors, step into the air conditioned ministry center, sit and rest a while or take a casual tour of the center.

A highlight of the Aug. 4 event will be the third annual “Toss for Teens” Cornhole Tournament, which will take place during the festival in the back parking lot, which also runs just behind Broadway between Third and Main Streets. Last year, 17 teams competed and raised much-needed funds to make a difference in the lives of area teenagers. This year’s goal is to include 24 teams in the event, and together with the festival sponsors, raise $25,000 to help area kids. Those who wish to enter a team can make a difference for kids and win some great prizes for both fundraising and winning play. Prizes include Darke County Fair tickets, Illumination Festival tickets, a Topgolf or Scene 75 gift card, a Downtown Greenville “Experience” with $100 in gift cards and backyard games, just to name a few. Those interested can check out details and register at yfcmv.org/events, which is also the page where complete festival information can be found.

If music is “your thing” you’ll want to know that “Saturday Night Jam” (aka Fields of Faith), a group of Christian teens out of Muncie, Ind. will be performing first, followed by the local band, “He Knows Our Name”. Or, if you’re there for the food, so far, this year’s lineup of vendors includes Top’s Best Foods and Kona Ice.

There is no cost to attend YFC’s Summerfest beyond food purchases, a chance to try your hand at axe throwing and a cost for chances to soak a pastor or community leader at the “Flush Bucket.” This is made possible because of dozens of local businesses and individuals, and Summerfest’s Community Champion sponsor, Protos – The First Solution. Incidentally, additional sponsors are more than welcome and will receive advertising in return both before and during the event. Also needed are more nominations of pastors and community leaders to spend a few minutes under the “Flush Bucket” to raise money for an important cause. The whole community is invited to attend and those interested in being involved in any greater way can contact Youth for Christ at [email protected] or 937-548-2477.