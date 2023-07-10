Blood drives planned on July 17

DARKE COUNTY – Support the community blood supply during a summer of critical need and get a chance to win a dream vacation when you donate at the Bailey Zechar Funeral Home community blood drive Monday, July 17 from 12:30-6:30 pm. At the Versailles Knights of Columbus Hall, 8440 State Route 47, Versailles.

The Union City Lions Club will also hold a community blood drive on Monday, July 17 from 2:30-6:30 p.m. in the Union City Building, 105 North Columbia St.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

Everyone who registers to donate July 17-29 at any Community Blood Center blood drive, or the Dayton CBC Donation Center is automatically entered in the drawing to win a $1,000 Expedia online travel service gift card. All registered donors receive the Community Blood Center “Sunshine & Saving Lives” t-shirt.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.