Local Briefs

Singles Dance is July 29

GREENVILLE — The Greenville VFW is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The next dance is on Saturday, July 29. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the Dance is from 8-11 p.m. There is a $9 per-person cover charge. The band will be Smithville South.

Food will be available and there is a 50/50 raffle, as well as door prizes and instant tickets. Come enjoy a fun evening of dancing. You must be 21 years of age. For more information, contact Don Dietrich, 937-423-2664 or Lori Denniston, 937-621-1044.

Webster Ice Cream Social

VERSAILLES — The public is invited to the Webster United Methodist Church for its annual Ice Cream Social on Sunday, July 23, 4:30-7 p.m. There will be sandwiches, noodle soup, pies, cakes, beverages and, of course, ice cream in many flavors. The church is located at 8849 Seibt Road, Webster, one block east of State Route 185 in Webster.

UCPL Annual Book Sale

UNION CITY, Ind. — The Union City Public Library will be holding its annual book sale on, Saturday, Aug. 5, 9 a.m.-noon, in the Children’s Department and weather permitting along the sidewalk at the Hickory Street entrance. Everyone is invited to stop by the library to find bargains and unexpected treasures. Great deals are to be found with paperbacks for only 25 cents, and hardbacks for 50 cents, or you can even fill a bag or a box for $3. The library is located at 408 North Columbia Street. After visiting the library, spend the remainder of the day enjoying the 2023 Union City Stateline Heritage Days Parade and celebration.

Garage sale permit not needed

GREENVILLE — If you intend to have a garage/year sale from Aug. 3-6 in the City of Greenville, it is not necessary to obtain a home sale permit. The city has passed legislation that allows residents to participate in the World’s Longest Yard Sale/U.S. Route 127 event.

For more information, call 937-548-1819.