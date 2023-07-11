Sidney Civic Band performs July 14

SIDNEY — The Sidney Civic Band will have the audience tapping their toes as they present a concert titled “Dance, Dance, Dance” on the courthouse square in downtown Sidney on Friday, July 14.

Civic Band Conductor Kathy McIntosh will lead the band in a collection of pieces that highlight various dance styles from the waltz to the rhumba.

The program will feature two selections by American composer Leroy Anderson, known for his light classical works like the Christmas favorite “Sleigh Ride.” The Anderson pieces on this concert are the waltz called “Belle of the Ball” and “Blue Tango.”

One classical piece on the program that will get audience hearts racing is Khatchaturian’s “Sabre Dance.” Everyone in attendance will want to join in on “The Hustle,” “The Hokey Pokey,” and “Dancing Queen.”

Also featured on the program will be Ohio’s official state song – “Beautiful Ohio.”

So that audiences can enjoy the other amenities of Sidney’s revitalized downtown, the concert will be played with no intermission. There will be the traditional Spot pie drawing and concessions offered by the Relay for Life team from Connection Point Church of God.

Concert time is 7 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held at the Connection Point Church of God. For weather updates, check the band’s Facebook page.