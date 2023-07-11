King supports tax cuts and more in budget

COLUMBUS — The Ohio House of Representatives have passed the state operating budget with the vote of State Representative Angie King (R-Celina) recently. The landmark legislation provides billions in investments that will build a foundation for the state’s future.

The budget includes an income tax cut that will simplify, flatten, and make more permanent the state income tax into two brackets. Under this new system, individuals earning between $26,050 and $100,000 will benefit from an income tax rate of 2.75 percent. Meanwhile, those earning above $100,000 will have a flattened rate of 3.5 percent. These reductions will alleviate the burden on hardworking Ohioans while stimulating economic growth and promoting financial well-being across the state.

“We are helping flatten the tax curve by reducing the number of brackets, while also increasing our spending on education,” said King. “This budget not only provides more for public schools, but also provides for each individual student through a school voucher program that has been expanded.”

Along with funding public education though the Fair School Funding Formula, the budget makes a landmark investment in school choice with a universal voucher program. This program is designed to safeguard lower-income families and offers options beyond traditional public schools. By expanding access to vouchers, Ohio ensures parents can make the best decisions for their children’s education.

King also praised local investments in Market Hall, Neil Armstrong Museum and Eldora Speedway totaling $730,000.

“The 84th House District has a lot to offer,” King added. “These state investments will help our local economy thrive by providing state funds for the development and improvement of these attractions.”

The budget also set aside $600 million additional rainy-day funds to help during any future unexpected deficits.

The budget was signed by Governor Mike DeWine on July 3.