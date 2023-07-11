Robbins celebrate 50 years

NEW MADISON — Paul and Dixie (Ritz) Robbins recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple was married on July 7, 1973 at the Palestine Church of Christ by Reverend Richard Smartnick. The attendants were Robin (Saylor) Houp, Pat Zweible, Nancy (Fletcher) Tope, Faye Edleman, Duane Robbins, George Johnson, Pat Pelfrey, and Joe Spencer. Rhonda Walters Homan and Roger Ritz served at the flower girl and ring bearer. Ushers included Dennis Miller, Don DeCamp, and Jackie Greer. Brother of the bride, Jack Greer gave the bride away.

Dixie is the daughter of the late Alice and Raymond Ritz. Paul is the son of the late Paul and Winifred Robbins. The couple have been blessed with four children, twelve grandchildren and one great grandchild.

The Robbins will celebrate their golden anniversary with an open house hosted by their children, at the Palestine Church of Christ on Saturday, July 15. The couple requests no gifts, but those who would like to send a card can send it to: Paul and Dixie Robbins, 1452 Hollansburg-Arcanum Road, New Madison, Ohio 45346.