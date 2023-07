EUGENE — Two local athletes competed in the 2023 Toyota USATF Outdoor championships in Eugene, OR on July 6 – 9.

Tri-Village graduate Clayton Murphy finished third in the 800 meter run with a time of 1:46.82. Murphy will head to the world championships in Budapest, Hungary on August 19 – 27.

Versailles graduate Sam Prakel finished one spot shy of going to the world championships as he took fourth in the 1500 meter run with a time of 3:35.83.