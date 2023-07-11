MedFlight transports teen after crash

NEW MADISON — On July 10, at approximately 6:46 p.m. Darke County Deputies along with Tri-Village Rescue, New Madison Fire Department, Arcanum Rescue, and Medflight were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 503 and U.S. Route 127 in reference to a two-vehicle injury accident.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2014 green Ford Mustang driven by, Jason Stover, Jr., 18, of Ansonia, was traveling west on State Route 503 when he failed to stop for the stop sign at U.S. 127. Stover traveled into the path of a southbound, 2015 Dodge Ram, driven by Stanley Osborne, 72, of Eldorado.

Stover was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from his vehicle. Stover was ultimately transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Medflight where he is listed in stable condition. Osborne and his passenger, Debra Osborne were transported to Wayne Healthcare by Arcanum Rescue and Tri-Village to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.