Delzeith earns social work license

GREENVILLE — EverHeart Hospice congratulates Jill Delzeith on earning her Social Work License. Delzeith completed her schooling online at Indiana Wesleyan University.

“I have always wanted to advocate for clients. It has always been a passion of mine,” she shared.

The healthcare service industry intrigues Delzeith, who has worked in nursing homes for over 20 years. It has provided her with the opportunity to witness and be part of the full circle of life.

“The best part is when you bring a smile to someone’s face,” she said. “I saw a lady last week who told me she ‘just loves when I come to visit.’ It’s that sweetness that keeps you going to continue to touch the lives of others.” Transitioning to a career in hospice just felt right. Now that she has her license, Delzeith looks forward to helping patients with the emotional support of transitioning to different stages of life. Social workers at EverHeart Hospice also help connect patients and families with other resources in the community.

Hospice is a specialized type of healthcare that focuses on comfort when a patient is in the final stages of a terminal illness and is provided where a patient calls home. EverHeart Hospice is a non-profit provider serving the community since 1981. For more information, visit everhearthospice.org.