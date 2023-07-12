MV board prepares for school year

The Mississinawa Valley Local Board of Education met for the Board Retreat and regular meeting on Monday, July 10 in the Board Office Conference Room.

Highlights from the meeting are as follows:

The Board approved participation in alternative education programs through the Council on Rural Services Agency for the 2023-2024 School Year.

The 2023-2024 Policies and Procedures for the Operation of a Preschool Program as presented to the board were approved. The board approved the Mississinawa Valley Early Childhood Education Program 2023-2024 Parent Handbook as presented. Mississinawa Valley Early Childhood Education Program 2023-2024 Calendar was also approved as presented.

The Board approved a one-year certified employment contract for Seth Swallow – CBI/Carpentry/Life Skills Teacher for the 2023-2024 school year.

The 2023-2024 cafeteria lunch fees were approved as follows: Grades PK-6 student lunches – $2.60, Grades 7-12 student lunches – $2.75, Adult lunches – $3.25, breakfast – $1.60 and drinks – $0.50.

The board approved that the school district is following the Ohio guidelines/requirements of ORC 3313.814 for nutrition standards governing the food and beverages available for sale on the premises of its school for the 2023-2024 school year.

The 2023-2024 Cafeteria Wellness Program Policy Assessment was approved by the board.

The Board approved a one-year classified employment contract for Chris Hamilton as a custodian for the 2023-2024 school year. Hamilton’s tentative start date is July 24.

The next regular board meeting is set for Aug. 7.