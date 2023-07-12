Sponsorship helps repair barns

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Harness Horsemen and the Darke County Agricultural Society are seeking business sponsors to help offset the cost of renovating the horse barns and track equipment.

They are in the beginning phase of repairing approximately 120 horse stalls in the racehorse area on the south end of the Fairgrounds. They have already purchased lumber and rubber mats for some of the stalls. They are asking for individuals or businesses to commit to a minimum of a five-year sponsorship. In exchange, a 3’ x 4’ sign with your selected logo/artwork will be placed on the front or side of the harness horse barns for five years. They will provide the sign for you if you do not have one to be placed on the barn.

The sponsorship levels are:

Barn #1 and Barn #2 – $2,500 or $500 per year for five years

Barns #3, #4, #5 and #6 – $1,250 or $250 per year for five years

Barns #1 and #2 have the most visibility to trafﬁc on fairgrounds.

The Darke County Harness Horsemen and The Darke County Agricultural Society thank you in advance for your support in this renovation project.

Interested parties may contact Tim Reck at 937-467-5020 or Laura at the Darke County Fairgrounds at 937-548-5044.