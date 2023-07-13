Angel Run 5K registration still open for July 16 event

NORTH STAR — It’s not too late to register for the 26th annual Angel Run 5K at North Star Park. The race is set for a 9 a.m. start on July 16.

Online registration is open until July 14 and can register the day of the event. Race day registration begins at 7:30 a.m. The fun run for children begins at 8:45 a.m. A registration form and more information can be found on their website, angelrun5k.com.

Proceeds from the run go towards a $1,000 Angel Run scholarship plus donations to the North Star Fire Department and North Star American Legion.