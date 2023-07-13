Concerts in the Park continues

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Municipal Concert Band will once again present a concert on Sunday, July 16, 7 p.m., at the Marling Band shell in the beautiful Greenville City Park. The concerts in the park are free and open to the public.

This week the band will feature the vocal stylings of Chelsea Jones. Chelsea “Simmons” Jones graduated from Greenville High School in 2010. She was an active member of the Greenville Music Program where she participated in many of the choir programs as well as being a member of Wavaires. Jones was also a participant with the marching/concert band and a member of the wind section in Orchestra. After high school, Jones attended Tiffin University and was a part of the all women’s Acapella group. Having found herself back in Greenville, outside of work, you can find her performing for various local churches and also starring in productions for Darke County Civic Theatre. She has always had a love for performing and hopes to continue spreading that love on stage in the local community. Jones will join the band singing Over the Rainbow, More Than You Know and Blue Moon. The GMCB will also perform Light Cavalry Overture, A Tribute to Count Basie, Sousa Marches and other wonderful outdoor concert music. They will also feature their wonderful trumpet section with Trumpets Ole.

There is plenty of bench seating available for the concert or you are welcome to bring your own lawn chair or blanket and come to park and enjoy the show. Bring a friend this Sunday at 7 p.m. in the park and be a part of this wonderful Greenville experience.