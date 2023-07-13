Group counseling for veterans

TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum is announcing that group counseling will be available at the museum, for veterans and/or current members of the military, on the third Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. until noon, beginning Aug. 16.

Robert Menz, a Vietnam War veteran, psychotherapist and minister, will be the facilitator of the sessions and describes his role as “confidant and minister.”

He earned his Doctorate of Ministry in Counseling from Southern Baptist University in Louisville, Ky. His work experience is extensive. Doctor Menz was most recently employee counselor at Emerson Climate Technologies in Sidney, where he worked with persons of all religions as well as those not associated with a religious denomination.

A published author, his most recent book is In the Clouds, available at Amazon, and is an account of his experiences in the Vietnam War.

Protocols for the group sessions at the museum involve the need to arrive promptly and to maintain the confidentiality of the conversations in the meetings.

The museum is located at 2245 South County Road 25- A in Troy. Pre-registration is not required.