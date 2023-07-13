GPL discuss POA and Living Wills

GREENVILLE — On Tuesday, July 18, Lovett & House Law Office will be stopping by Greenville Public Library to discuss the documents you need if you are unable to make your own health care decisions. This program will be held at 10 a.m. in the third floor conference room.

An attorney will address the importance of the Health Care Power of Attorney and the Living Will, both of which ensure your wishes are carried out in the event of serious accident or illness at any time of life. They will also discuss how Living Trusts help your beneficiaries avoid the fees, delays, and publicity of probate, as well as Medicaid Planning.

At the conclusion of the program, a representative from Lovett & House will prepare your Health Care POA and Living Will for you for free. If there are too many people to complete that day, an appointment can be made with their Kettering office at no charge. This is a free event and registration is not required to attend.