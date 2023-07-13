Vierra promoted to vice president, medical sales

VERSAILLES — Midmark Corp., the only company transforming healthcare experiences through innovative design within the medical, dental and animal health environments, recently announced the promotion of Brian Vierra to vice president, medical sales effective July 14. In this position, Vierra will be responsible for leading, managing and developing the Midmark medical salesforce through his connected team of region directors.

Vierra has been with Midmark for 19 years and, in that time, has held roles as a medical sales representative, a region director for three different regions, and most recently, as senior director of medical sales. Leading the Midmark medical salesforce across the United States, Vierra has proven the ability to adapt and optimize sales team performance through the evolving healthcare continuum. He has also been a key contributor to Midmark’s commercial imperatives—customer enablement, digital transformation and commercializing innovation—enabling Midmark’s medical business to better serve customers and distributor partners.

Matt Bourne, chief commercial officer for Midmark, stated, “Brian embraces collaboration and learning across functions, departments and markets to deliver performance-based outcomes. His professional inquisitiveness enables him to develop a deep understanding and vision to position our customers, partners, teams and organization for success. I’m excited to have Brian in this new leadership role.”

Vierra received a Bachelor of Science degree in pre-med/biology from the University of Pittsburgh.

About Midmark

Founded in 1915, Midmark Corporation is the only company transforming healthcare experiences through innovative design within the medical, dental and animal health environments. With more than 2,200 teammates worldwide, Midmark focuses on harmonizing space, technology and workflows, creating a better experience for caregivers and patients at the point of care. The Midmark headquarters and innovation hub are located in Versailles, Ohio, which is also home to the Midmark Experience Center, Design Center, Technology Center and its largest manufacturing facility. Midmark maintains eleven additional locations in the United States, including four innovation hubs, and has subsidiaries in India and Italy. To learn more about Midmark, visit midmark.com.