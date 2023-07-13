Fact vs Fiction: The Vietnam War

TROY — On Wednesday, Aug. 2, Bob Allen, a decorated U.S. Army officer who flew helicopters in the Vietnam War and is the son of a career U.S. Army veteran, will speak at 9 a.m. at the monthly meeting at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, located at 2245 South County Road 25-A in Troy.

Allen’s topic will be “Fact Versus Fiction: The Vietnam War.” Allen writes, “The image of those who fought in Vietnam is one of poorly prepared. Only one third of Vietnam Era veterans entered the military through the draft. It was the best educated and most egalitarian (principled) military force in American history. ”

Since 1975, Bob indicates he has been trained to be “a counselor and ‘soul healer,’ focusing on the psychological and emotional issues related to veterans.” He is co-founder of “Awakenings,” an organization which seeks to promote, care for, and heal veterans through peer mentoring programs.

After leaving the service. Allen flew as a corporate pilot before launching a 35-year career in colleges and universities. He served Ohio Hospice first as a volunteer and later as director of the American Pride Veterans’ Care program from which he retired in 2022.

Veterans and friends of veterans are invited to attend. Breakfast will be provided by Fort Pickawillany Society Children of the American Revolution beginning at 8:30 a.m. Reservations are not required.